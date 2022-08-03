Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 715,972 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.82% of Crescent Point Energy worth $34,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CPG opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.