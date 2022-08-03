Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.06.

CCI opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.93.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle International by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

