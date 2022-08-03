Cryoport (CYRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cryoport Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 50.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 64.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cryoport by 331.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter.
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
