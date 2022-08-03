Cryptex Finance Price Hits $4.45 (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00019266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,122.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004369 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00127411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032154 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,322 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

