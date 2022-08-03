CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. 1,811,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,571. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

