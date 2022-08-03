Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Achieves Market Cap of $2,813.75

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $2,813.75 and $9.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00616435 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017009 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00035227 BTC.
About Cubiex Power
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
