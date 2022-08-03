Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Holdings Lowered by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $90,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,361,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

