Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

