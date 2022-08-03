Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $34,793,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cummins by 1,947.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

CMI stock opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

