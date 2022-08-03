Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.60.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.28 and a 200 day moving average of $205.83. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.