Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of CUBI opened at $36.63 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,945,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last three months. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.