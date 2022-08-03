CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.
CVR Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVI opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47.
CVR Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.64%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.
Institutional Trading of CVR Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
