CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.64%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 44,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

