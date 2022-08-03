CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.50

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.50 and traded as high as $33.44. CVR Energy shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 929,440 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

