CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.