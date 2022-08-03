Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) vs. Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cyren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cyren has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infobird has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $31.19 million 0.30 -$23.04 million ($5.75) -0.30 Infobird $9.64 million 1.13 -$13.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cyren and Infobird’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Infobird has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyren.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cyren and Infobird, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -85.30% -125.40% -38.05% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Infobird beats Cyren on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats. The company also provides Cyren threat intelligence data products, which include real-time phishing intelligence, malware file intelligence, IP reputation intelligence, malware URL intelligence, and Zombie host intelligence for threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. In addition, it offers Cyren enterprise email security products, including Cyren Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cyren Inbox Security, an anti-phishing and remediation product for Microsoft 365. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including distributors, value added resellers, and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to Cyren Ltd. in January 2014. Cyren Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

