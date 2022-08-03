CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.