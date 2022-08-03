Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 39,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 263,388 shares.The stock last traded at $12.61 and had previously closed at $12.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 313,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 64,176 shares during the last quarter.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Articles

