DA Davidson Comments on Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBU. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $67.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $60.94 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

