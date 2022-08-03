DA Davidson Comments on Federal Signal Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Federal Signal Stock Down 1.2 %

FSS opened at $41.23 on Monday. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

