Davinci Coin (DAC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $520,005.05 and $83,801.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Davinci Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005573 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00553107 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00182007 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Davinci Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.