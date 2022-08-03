DEAPcoin Market Cap Hits $85.41 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $85.41 million and $3.50 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004379 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,968,608,548 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

