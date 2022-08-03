DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0592 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $423.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,706,077 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

