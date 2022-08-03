DeFi Pulse Index 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.08 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for about $109.55 or 0.00475380 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $61.24 million and $2.08 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003872 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00127593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032114 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

