Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Delek US Trading Down 1.0 %

Delek US stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,218. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delek US by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,561,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Delek US by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 77,693 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

