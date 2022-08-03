Delphy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,952.00 (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $329,295.73 and approximately $21,952.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

