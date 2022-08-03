Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103,340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $31,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DAL opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

