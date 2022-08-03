Delta Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 134,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

