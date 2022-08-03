DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

