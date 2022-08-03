Dero Achieves Market Cap of $51.36 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Dero has a market cap of $51.36 million and approximately $135,586.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00017489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,063.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.77 or 0.07131628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00159133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00255347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.60 or 0.00683322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00595292 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005572 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,733,857 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.