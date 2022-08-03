Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 472 ($5.78) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 530 ($6.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.00)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.51) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 511 ($6.26).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 403.35 ($4.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 402.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.97. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.10 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.59).

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($450.14). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($382.12). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($450.14). Insiders have bought 257 shares of company stock valued at $105,847 in the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

