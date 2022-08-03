Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $37,695.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001431 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.