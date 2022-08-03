DeversiFi (DVF) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $33.22 million and $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00624882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035383 BTC.
DeversiFi Coin Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi.
Buying and Selling DeversiFi
Receive News & Updates for DeversiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeversiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.