Devon Energy (DVN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2022 – Devon Energy had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/26/2022 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $94.00.

7/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Devon Energy was given a new $89.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $93.00.

6/9/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $102.00.

Devon Energy Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,851,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,889,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

