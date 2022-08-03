DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

