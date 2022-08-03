DEXTools Market Cap Achieves $17.07 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $17.07 million and approximately $79,404.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,486.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00127331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,186,926 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

