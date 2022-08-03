DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $136.80

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 537083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.80 ($1.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.98) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.51) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

DFS Furniture Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £352.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

