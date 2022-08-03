Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.49, RTT News reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.74. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Insider Activity

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 132.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

