Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,028 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hein Park Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 577,353 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 225,178 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

NYSE DBD opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 48,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 7,152 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at $352,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 48,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

