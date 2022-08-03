Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.96 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 18.8 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. 163,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,294. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at $739,382.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford purchased 19,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $54,550.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,482.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 249.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 293,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 570.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 204,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 174,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 151,849 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

