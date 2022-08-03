Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Raymond A. Nielsen Purchases 1,798 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,417. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

