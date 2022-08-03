Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,788,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $127,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 4,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.