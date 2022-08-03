Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.36% of Radian Group worth $128,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radian Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

