Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $130.39 Million Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 489,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $130,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $33.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.