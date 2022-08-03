Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,388,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 89,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.01% of Provident Financial Services worth $126,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other news, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. 7,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,998. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

