Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 32,081 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Dominion Energy worth $131,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

D traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.