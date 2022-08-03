Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,047 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Avery Dennison worth $126,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $22,768,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

NYSE AVY traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $192.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

