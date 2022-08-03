Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of Robert Half International worth $132,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.
Robert Half International Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.98. 15,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77.
Robert Half International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
