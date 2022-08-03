Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,988 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Hilton Worldwide worth $129,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.47. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

