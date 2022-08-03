Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Down 5.6%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.00 and last traded at $88.11. Approximately 8,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 664,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.33.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

