Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.1% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.